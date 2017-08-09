MARTELL TEASLEY :

MARTELL TEASLEY has been appointed dean of the College of Social Work at the University of Utah. He was also president of the National Association of Deans and Directors of Schools of Social Work and was previously chair of the Department of Social Work in the College of Public Policy at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Teasley earned two bachelor’s degrees from Fayetteville State University, a master’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University, and a doctoral degree from Howard University.