MARTELL TEASLEY - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: On the Move |

MARTELL TEASLEY

August 9, 2017 | :
Email




MARTELL TEASLEY has been appointed dean of the College of Social Work at the University of Utah. He was also president of the National Association of Deans and Directors of Schools of Social Work and was previously chair of the Department of Social Work in the College of Public Policy at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Teasley earned two bachelor’s degrees from Fayetteville State University, a master’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University, and a doctoral degree from Howard University.

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

College Counselor
SC Governor's School for Science and Mathmatics
Provost & Executive Vice President
University of Washington
Vice President for Research
Western Michigan University
President
Morris College
Dean, College of Education
Kutztown University
Enrollment Counselor
SC Governor's School for Science and Mathmatics
Director of Admissions
Fitchburg State University
Tenure-Track Assistant Professor – American Political Science
Gettysburg College
Tenure-Track Faculty in Organizations & Strategy
University of Chicago/Booth School of Business
Registered Nurse (RN), per diem
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Academic Technology Consultant
Bates College

Upcoming Diverse Issues

HBCUs - Historically Black Colleges & Universities
Issue Date: 08/10/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 07/20/2017

Top 100 Undergraduate & Graduate Degree Producers
Issue Date: 08/24/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 08/03/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Should higher ed institutions look to business leaders to fill its executive roles?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>