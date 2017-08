SAMUEL ADU-MIREKU :

SAMUEL ADU-MIREKU has been named dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Fayetteville State University. He was previously interim dean of the college since February 2016, interim director of the Office of Faculty Development and assistant professor and chair in the Department of Sociology. Adu-Mireku earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Ghana and a master’s degree and a Ph.D. from Purdue University.