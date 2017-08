ROGER L. WORTHINGTON :

ROGER L. WORTHINGTON has been named interim associate provost and chief diversity officer at the University of Maryland (UMD). Worthington previously was a professor and chair of the Department of Counseling, Higher Education, and Special Education in UMD’s College of Education. He earned his bachelor’s degree from California State University, Fullerton, and a master’s degree and Ph.D. in counseling psychology from University of California, Santa Barbara.