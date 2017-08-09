Enrollment Drop Forces College to Close Undergrad Programs :

by Associated Press

DETROIT — A liberal arts school in Detroit is shutting down its undergraduate programs next year due to declining enrollment.

Marygrove College officials say Wednesday that beginning in January only master’s degree programs will be offered.

President Elizabeth Burns says “vigorous marketing and recruitment efforts have failed to provide sufficient revenue from our undergraduate programs to continue operations as usual.”

Marygrove was founded in 1905 and moved to Detroit about 90 years ago. Its enrollment peaked in 2013 with more than 1,850 graduate and undergraduate students. Total enrollment dropped to 966 by last fall.

Other liberal arts colleges across the country are feeling similar pangs due to revenue losses from enrollment drops. Some like Trinity Lutheran University in Everett, Washington, and Marian Court College in Swampscott, Massachusetts, have ended operations.