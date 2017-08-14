Texas Lawmakers Want A&M to Block White Nationalist Rally - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News Round up |

Texas Lawmakers Want A&M to Block White Nationalist Rally

August 14, 2017 | :
Email




by Associated Press

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University has criticized the views of a White nationalist who is planning a “White lives matter” rally on campus next month, but lawmakers in the state Legislature are calling on the school to go farther and block the event entirely.

A&M spokeswoman Amy Smith told The Battalion student newspaper that Preston Wiginton’s rhetoric is “counter to the core values of Texas A&M.”

Smith said in an earlier statement to The Dallas Morning News that the university didn’t invite any white nationalists, but that it can’t stop them from coming. She said anyone can reserve space on the public university’s campus.

Smith declined comment to The Associated Press.

On the House floor on Monday, Dallas Democratic Rep. Helen Giddings said that A&M administrators should “unequivocally denounce and fight against” racist groups and that Texas should reject hate in all forms with one voice. Nearly every House member stood alongside her.

Rep. Paul Workman, an Austin Republican, said a petition being circulated for A&M graduates in the House is attempting to “keep this from going on on our campus.” The Legislature are in a special session called by Gov. Greg Abbott that ends Wednesday but have not taken any formal legislative action on the issue.

Wiginton said he’s invited prominent white nationalist Richard Spencer to address the rally, set for Sept. 11, but it’s not clear if Spencer will attend.

Wiginton, a former A&M student, said he was inspired by the recent “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The rally turned chaotic Saturday when a vehicle plowed into a group of counterprotesters, killing at least one and injuring 19.

  Auburn: White Nationalist Paying Rent, Security for Speech

If Spencer were to attend the rally, it would be his second appearance on the A&M campus within a year.

Wiginton also invited him in December, when Spencer was met by hundreds of protesters, many of whom gathered at Kyle Field to hear music and speeches highlighting diversity and unity to counter Spencer’s appearance.

A&M has since changed its policy to require that any group wishing to hold an event in a building must have a campus sponsor. No sponsor has been identified for the Sept. 11 rally, so any gathering would have to be held outdoors.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 UVA Standing Firm in Wake of Charlottesville Violence The nation and American democracy has progressed despite hateful bigotry for more than two centuries, and “hateful actions in Charlottesville or elsewhere will not stop it either,” said Dr. Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the Uni...
Auburn: White Nationalist Paying Rent, Security for Speech AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn University says a White nationalist is paying $700 to rent a room where he’s scheduled to speak on campus next week. A school spokesman says Richard Spencer also must pay for security expenses such as police. Spencer opera...
Perry Blasts Election of 1st Openly Gay Texas A&M Student President AUSTIN, Texas — Energy Secretary Rick Perry, whose agency oversees the nation’s nuclear arsenal, is inserting himself into an unusually small political dispute: an election for student body president at Texas A&M. In an op-ed submitted to the ...
Eastern Michigan U. Denounces Card with White Nationalist Information YPSILANTI, Mich. — Eastern Michigan University’s president is denouncing a business card with White nationalist information that was found at a campus library. The Ann Arbor News reports that school President James Smith issued an email to faculty...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Associate/Full Professor of Economics
The University of Alabama
Assistant Professor of Chemistry
University of Chicago
Digital Designer
Bates College
Asst./Assoc. Dean for Diversity & Inclusion
Arkansas Tech University
Tenure Track Assistant Professor
Georgia State University
Assistant/Associate Professor of Economics
The University of Alabama

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Top 100 Undergraduate & Graduate Degree Producers
Issue Date: 08/24/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 08/03/2017

Academic Kickoff
Issue Date: 09/07/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 08/17/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Should higher ed institutions look to business leaders to fill its executive roles?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>