River University Continues Job Guarantee Program for Second Year :

NASHUA, N.H. — New Hampshire’s Rivier University is continuing with its promise to graduates that they will find employment nine months after graduation.

The university’s Employment Promise Program, now i its second year, promises full-time undergraduate students that they will land a job within nine months of graduation. If not, the school will either pay their federally subsidized student loans for a year or enroll them in up to six master’s degree courses tuition-free.

Students enroll as freshmen and follow a four-year plan. The Nashua Telegraph reports the program has an 80 percent participation rate.

Starting this year, the university began allowing neighboring companies them to promote themselves on-campus and become a “company of choice” as the students move toward graduation and eventual employment.