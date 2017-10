FALLOU NGOM :

FALLOU NGOM has been appointed director of the African Studies Center at Boston University (BU). He is also an associate professor in the department of Anthropology at BU. Ngom earned a Maîtrise d’anglais from the Université Gaston Berger de Saint-Louis in Senegal, a master’s degree from the University of Montana and a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.