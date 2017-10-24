University Condemns Hate, Defends Richard Spencer Appearance - Higher Education


University Condemns Hate, Defends Richard Spencer Appearance

October 24, 2017 | :
by Associated Press


CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati board of trustees has condemned hate while defending a decision to allow white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak on campus.

The board’s statement Tuesday recognizes the fundamental role of free speech at a public university, saying it should be “the marketplace of ideas.” The board also denounced prejudice and racism, saying, “Hate has no place on our campus or in our world.”

UC recently informed Spencer associates that they could rent space for an appearance. No date has been set.

Ohio State University declined, drawing a federal lawsuit Sunday filed by Michigan attorney Kyle Bristow. An attorney for Ohio State stated in a letter that while the school “values freedom of speech,” a Spencer appearance would represent a “substantial risk to public safety.”

