13 Ball State Fraternities to Go Alcohol-free Until 2018 - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Campus Safety,Diversity,More headlines,News Round up |

13 Ball State Fraternities to Go Alcohol-free Until 2018

October 24, 2017 | :
Email


by Associated Press


MUNCIE, Ind. — More than a dozen fraternities at Ball State University won’t have events that include alcohol for the rest of the year.

Interfraternity Council President Trevor Holland said the decision was made with the university for the safety of their members and the community.

“It was a joint decision between chapter presidents and the university,” Holland said.

The fraternities won’t host or co-host any events with alcohol until Jan. 31, 2018, The Star Press reported .

The decision, announced Monday, aims to correct behavior that was not consistent with the university’s standards, said Kathy Wolf, vice president of marketing and communications for the university.

“It’s not one single incident that has caused this,” Wolf said. “It’s a trend or a pattern of behavior that is not acceptable or consistent with our Beneficence Pledge. As a result, what we’re doing is pausing, if you will, and saying, ‘Hey, together let’s work on this.’”

Wolf said the fraternities will remain active and that its members will participate in classes that discuss alcohol use, hazing, bystander intervention and sexual assault.

“It’s not about no frat parties, it’s bigger than that,” Wolf said. “It’s about having the right culture and that’s why we’re doing what we’re doing.”

Wolf said the decision shows leadership and that fraternities are taking a stand.

The fraternities included are Alpha Tau Omega, Delta Tau Delta, Lambda Chi Alpha, Phi Delta Theta, Phi Gamma Delta, Phi Kappa Psi, Phi Sigma Kappa, Pi Kappa Phi, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Sigma Chi, Sigma Nu, Sigma Phi Epsilon and Theta Chi.

  College Board-Sponsored Study Claims SAT
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Double Agents in Journalism Lately, many media outlets have written riveting, graphic, detailed accounts of Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct and predatory behavior. Over the past month, Weinstein’s fall from grace has been stunning. He is now l...
TMCF Names Harry Williams President/CEO At its 30th Anniversary Awards Gala on Monday evening, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) named Dr. Harry Williams as its new president and CEO. Dr. Harry Williams The announcement came with an Educational Leadership award for Williams,...
Experts: Colleges Have Role in Battling Opioid Epidemic Around 64,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2017 alone, a figure that rose more than 22 percent from the year prior. The number of deaths from synthetic opioids has seen a particularly troubling rise. In 2016, 20,000 people died from overdose...
Colleges Urged to Ramp Up to Fill Cybersecurity Workforce Void WASHINGTON — The United States will remain vulnerable to cyberattacks unless the nation’s education system is better aligned to produce greater numbers of cybersecurity professionals, a leading industry expert testified Tuesday at a Congressional hea...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Faculty-Aerospace Engineering and Mechanics
The University of Alabama
Tenure-Track Positions-Econometrics & Statistics
Chicago Booth School of Business
Non-Tenure-Aerospace Engineering & Mechanics 9Mos
The University of Alabama
Director of Digital Communications
The University of Southern Mississippi
Non-Tenure-Aerospace Engineering & Mechanics 12Mos
The University of Alabama
Mgr of Communications, Academic Affairs & Research
The University of Southern Mississippi
Tenure-Aerospace Engineering & Mechanics-UASs
The University of Alabama
Vice President for Advancement
King University
Multiple Tenure-Track Faculty Positions
The University of Alabama
Clinical Assist./ Assoc. Professor of Real Estate
NYU School of Professional Studies
Tenure-Track-Transportation Engineering
The University of Alabama
Marine Research Assistant III
University of Rhode Island
Tenure-Civil, Constr & Environmental Engineering
The University of Alabama
Tenure-Chemical & Biological Engineering
The University of Alabama
Tenure - Computer Science
The University of Alabama

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Careers in Higher Education
Issue Date: 11/02/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 10/12/2017

Native American Heritage Month
Issue Date: 11/16/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 10/26/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Are colleges doing enough to help graduates find a job?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>