Brown University Enrolls Students from Puerto Rico Tuition Free - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Hispanic,Latino Issues,More headlines |

Brown University Enrolls Students from Puerto Rico Tuition Free

October 25, 2017 | :
Email


by Associated Press


PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Brown University is enrolling up to 50 students from the University of Puerto Rico tuition free following the destruction of Hurricane Maria.

The Ivy League school in Providence will help the students find housing, as many still have no power or running water at their homes in Puerto Rico.

Brown has already enrolled 15 students from the University of Puerto Rico.

Several of the students tell WJAR-TV they are thankful for Brown’s offer, and say it was difficult leaving their families behind.

Brown has stepped up after other natural disasters. The school welcomed students displaced in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Lawrence Activist Banned from University Building Hired LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Lawrence activist who’s banned from one building at the University of Kansas for making students and staff feel unsafe has been hired to teach students on another part of the university’s campus. The Lawrence Journal-World repor...
Georgia Appeals Court Rules Against Immigrants Over In-state Tuition ATLANTA — Immigrants who have been granted temporary status to stay in the U.S. will have to keep paying out-of-state tuition after an appeals court ruled against them, saying state colleges and universities in Georgia aren’t required to let them pay...
Private Missouri College Creates Mandatory Patriotism Class POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. — An evangelical Christian college in Missouri is now requiring freshman to take a class aimed at encouraging patriotism. The College of the Ozarks has unveiled a military science class called Patriotic Education and Fitness. Th...
Double Agents in Journalism Lately, many media outlets have written riveting, graphic, detailed accounts of Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct and predatory behavior. Over the past month, Weinstein’s fall from grace has been stunning. He is now l...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Faculty-Aerospace Engineering and Mechanics
The University of Alabama
Tenure-Track Positions-Econometrics & Statistics
Chicago Booth School of Business
Non-Tenure-Aerospace Engineering & Mechanics 9Mos
The University of Alabama
Director of Digital Communications
The University of Southern Mississippi
Non-Tenure-Aerospace Engineering & Mechanics 12Mos
The University of Alabama
Mgr of Communications, Academic Affairs & Research
The University of Southern Mississippi
Tenure-Aerospace Engineering & Mechanics-UASs
The University of Alabama
Vice President for Advancement
King University
Multiple Tenure-Track Faculty Positions
The University of Alabama
Clinical Assist./ Assoc. Professor of Real Estate
NYU School of Professional Studies
Tenure-Track-Transportation Engineering
The University of Alabama
Marine Research Assistant III
University of Rhode Island
Tenure-Civil, Constr & Environmental Engineering
The University of Alabama
Tenure-Chemical & Biological Engineering
The University of Alabama
Tenure - Computer Science
The University of Alabama

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Careers in Higher Education
Issue Date: 11/02/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 10/12/2017

Native American Heritage Month
Issue Date: 11/16/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 10/26/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Are colleges doing enough to help graduates find a job?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>