Lawrence Activist Banned from University Building Hired

October 25, 2017 | :
by Associated Press


LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Lawrence activist who’s banned from one building at the University of Kansas for making students and staff feel unsafe has been hired to teach students on another part of the university’s campus.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Caleb Stephens was banned from the university’s School of Social Welfare building after a confrontation in 2015 with the school’s then-dean. University officials say the confrontation disrupted the learning environment and caused students and staff to fear for their safety.

The university confirmed Monday that Stephens has been hired as a graduate teaching assistant in the department of theater, where he’s also a doctoral student.

A university official says Stephens’ building ban is still effective until end of 2018.

Stephens is a licensed social worker and organizer for Lawrence’s Black Lives Matter chapter.

