Western Kentucky University Regents Approve Diversity Plan :

by Associated Press

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Western Kentucky University regents have approved a five-year plan to promote diversity, equity and inclusion on the Bowling Green campus.

WKU President Timothy C. Caboni says the plan demonstrates the school’s willingness to create a culture where everyone can flourish.

Lynne Holland, WKU’s dean of students, says the plan focuses on promoting diversity through student recruitment, retention and graduate rates.

It also focuses on fostering a culture of inclusivity on campus.

WKU says the plan reflects its commitment to align with goals set by the Postsecondary Education Improvement Act and the Kentucky Public Postsecondary Education Policy for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The plan now goes to the Kentucky Council for Postsecondary Education for approval.