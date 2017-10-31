College of Charleston Probing ‘Racially Insensitive’ Halloween Costumes - Higher Education


College of Charleston Probing ‘Racially Insensitive’ Halloween Costumes

by Associated Press


CHARLESTON, S.C. —  A South Carolina college is investigating social media posts that appear to show students in “racially insensitive” Halloween costumes, the school’s president said.

College of Charleston President Glenn McConnell says in a statement that the school’s Division of Student Affairs and Department of Public Safety are probing whether students violated the code of conduct or other college policies.

The school’s Black Student Union says one post showed a racial slur written on someone’s bare skin, while others include a student wearing an orange jumpsuit with the name “Freddie Gray,” whose death in Baltimore police custody sparked a riot amid complaints about police brutality against black suspects.

RELATED ARTICLES
 Pro Athletes Have a Unique Platform and They’re Using It If you want a hot topic to debate, why not talk about the flag controversy that has been brewing since last year? Colin Kaepernick kneeled during the playing of the national anthem to protest social inequality in the U.S. and it has created a firesto...
3 Dartmouth Professors investigated for Sexual Misconduct The New Hampshire Department of Justice on Tuesday announced an investigation of alleged sexual misconduct by three Dartmouth College professors. New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald explained in a statement that the investigation wi...
Study: Career and Tech Ed Provides Slight Boost for High School Achievement Students who take career and technical education courses during their junior or senior year in high school are 1.5 percent more likely to graduate on time and 1.6 percent less likely to drop out of high school for each CTE course taken, a new study h...
Virginia Tech Talent Acquisition Exec Employs Range of Strategies The job search can be a stressful proposition for a candidate, but for those making a hiring decision the process can be just as fraught. At colleges and universities, hiring is a crucial part of creating the desired campus culture. Those invested in...
