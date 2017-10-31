Students from Puerto Rico Can Get Free Semester at Cornell - Higher Education


Students from Puerto Rico Can Get Free Semester at Cornell

by Associated Press


ITHACA, N.Y. — Cornell University is offering a free semester of study for up to 58 students from Puerto Rico’s main public university system.

The University of Puerto Rico is operating at partial strength as the island recovers from Hurricane Maria.

Cornell President Martha Pollack says the offer of free tuition, room and board this spring is a way to help students and university officials in Puerto Rico during a difficult time.

Qualified students can take Cornell courses, earn credits, live with Cornell students and receive an official Cornell transcript.

Students from Puerto Rico will be responsible for transportation costs, books and living expenses such as laundry and off-campus meals.

