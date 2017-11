DEBASISH “DEBA” DUTTA :

DEBASISH “DEBA” DUTTA has been appointed chancellor of Rutgers University – New Brunswick. He previously served as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and diversity and as a professor of mechanical engineering at Purdue University. Dutta earned a bachelor’s degree from Jadavpur University, a master’s degree from the University of Evansville and a Ph.D. from Purdue University.