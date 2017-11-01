UW-Superior to Drop 9 Majors, 15 Minors, Grad Program :

SUPERIOR, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Superior officials have decided to drop nine majors, 15 minors and a graduate program due to lack of interest.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports some of the majors include sociology, theater, journalism and political science. The minors include physics, legal studies, computer science and photography. The masters in art therapy program also will end.

UW-Superior Strategic Communications Director Jordan Milan told the radio network that campus enrollment is up 3 percent this year but university leaders decided to suspend the programs due to the low number of students participating in them.

Students currently enrolled in the programs will be able to finish their degrees but no new students will be allowed to enroll.

UW-Superior suspended 20 programs in 2014 to help address a $4.5 million budget shortfall.