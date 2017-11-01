Charges Filed vs. Penn State Frat Over Unconscious Student - Higher Education


Category: Campus Safety,More headlines,News Round up |

Charges Filed vs. Penn State Frat Over Unconscious Student

November 1, 2017
by Associated Press


STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Police have filed alcohol-related charges against a suspended Penn State fraternity after a student suspected of drinking there was found unconscious and hospitalized.

The Centre Daily Times reports two misdemeanor counts of selling and furnishing liquor to a minor were filed against Delta Tau Delta on Monday.

State College police found the 18-year-old male student unconscious but breathing on a street on Sept. 28. He also had a cut on his leg from trying to jump a fence.

Police say the student told officers he was drinking at the fraternity. The university suspended the fraternity in October.

All Penn State frats are under a social ban in the wake of the death of Timothy Piazza of New Jersey, who fell down the stairs at Beta Theta Pi in February after an alcohol-related hazing ritual.

A message seeking comment from the fraternity wasn’t returned Wednesday.

