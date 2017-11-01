Norwich University Denies Negligence Prior to Reported Sex Assault - Higher Education


Norwich University Denies Negligence Prior to Reported Sex Assault

November 1, 2017 | :
by Associated Press


NORTHFIELD, Vt. — A private military college in Vermont is denying a student’s claim that it was negligent in its handling of three complaints against a cadet prior to his expulsion for a reported sexual assault.

The Times Argus reports that Norwich University in Northfield is being sued in federal court by a former student who says officials should have known that the cadet posed a risk. The student says the cadet assaulted her in her dorm room last year.

The school says previous complaints against the cadet were handled appropriately. They say the complaints included allegations that he touched a female recruit’s knee and called another woman “hot.” They say there was no indication he might commit assault.

The cadet was dismissed and police are investigating. No charges have been filed.

