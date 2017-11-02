Ex-Univ. of Iowa Wrestler Released on Bond in Cheating Case - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News Round up,Sports |

Ex-Univ. of Iowa Wrestler Released on Bond in Cheating Case

November 2, 2017 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


DAVENPORT, Iowa — A former University of Iowa wrestler has been released on bond after appearing in court to face federal computer fraud charges in a large-scale academic misconduct scandal.

Trevor Graves appeared Thursday before a magistrate at the federal courthouse in Davenport. He was released but ordered to obey a curfew and other restrictions while awaiting trial.

Graves is accused of secretly installing devices known as keyloggers in university computers so that he could record what his professors typed and steal their login credentials.

He then allegedly accessed university systems to change grades on tests and assignments for himself and several classmates and to steal advanced copies of upcoming exams, from March 2015 through November 2016.

The 22-year-old Colorado native last participated on the Iowa wrestling team in the 2015-2016 season.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Colleges Wrestle with Issue of Using Students’ Fees for Controversial Speakers Katherine Kerwin didn’t like to see a portion of the student fees she pays being spent to bring conservative speaker Ben Shapiro to the University of Wisconsin. Kerwin didn’t agree with Shapiro’s criticism of what he said were attempts to chill fr...
Pennsylvania Education Leader Going Extra Mile for Diversity  Long bike rides are an annual tradition for Dr. John Sygielski, who spent several weeks biking from New Orleans to Nashville this summer, traveling along the Natchez Trace Parkway and passing through Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. Along the w...
As Tax Plan Rolls Out, Activists Stake Claim for Diversity WASHINGTON — On the same day that House Republicans rolled out a sweeping new tax plan that critics say favors the rich at the expense of the poor, Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network rolled into town Thursday in an effort to convert its activ...
University of Wisconsin Survey: Fewer Underrepresented Students Feel Welcome MADISON, Wis — Minority, disabled and gay students say they’re having a tougher time surviving on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus than most students, according to a survey the university released Wednesday. The survey found about 80 per...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President/CEO & Vice President
Ohio University
VP for Communications, Marketing & External Rels.
Kutztown University
Prof. & Chair, Biochemistry & Molecular Biology
Johns Hopkins University
Dean - School of Education
The University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dean - College of Veterinary Medicine
Iowa State University
Tenure-Track Faculty - SCI
University of Utah
Assistant Professor, Mass Communication
Xavier University of Louisiana
Associate Director
Appalachian State University
Prof. & Chair, Biochemistry & Molecular Biology
Johns Hopkins University
Medical Director
Binghamton University
Assistant Professor, Physiology, Dept. of Biology
Xavier University of Louisiana

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Native American Heritage Month
Issue Date: 11/16/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 10/26/2017

Health Sciences
Issue Date: 11/30/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 11/09/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Is current oversight of fraternities, sororities and social organizations on campus adequate?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>