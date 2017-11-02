Ex-Univ. of Iowa Wrestler Released on Bond in Cheating Case :

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A former University of Iowa wrestler has been released on bond after appearing in court to face federal computer fraud charges in a large-scale academic misconduct scandal.

Trevor Graves appeared Thursday before a magistrate at the federal courthouse in Davenport. He was released but ordered to obey a curfew and other restrictions while awaiting trial.

Graves is accused of secretly installing devices known as keyloggers in university computers so that he could record what his professors typed and steal their login credentials.

He then allegedly accessed university systems to change grades on tests and assignments for himself and several classmates and to steal advanced copies of upcoming exams, from March 2015 through November 2016.

The 22-year-old Colorado native last participated on the Iowa wrestling team in the 2015-2016 season.