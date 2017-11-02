Black Students Voice Concerns After Kansas State Racist Incidents - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Black Issues,Campus Climate,Campus Safety,Diversity,More headlines,News Round up |

Black Students Voice Concerns After Kansas State Racist Incidents

November 2, 2017 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint




MANHATTAN, Kan. — Black students at Kansas State University voiced concerns about recent racist incidents at a meeting with top school officials on Wednesday night after a car was found near campus earlier in the day scrawled with racial slurs and threats.

University spokesman Jeff Morris said the meeting discussed a range of concerns from security and safety on campus, to the need for a multicultural center and progress on hiring a chief diversity officer.

The gathering with the Black Student Union was hastily convened after a car belonging to a Black man who says he studied at the university was scrawled with graffiti off-campus early Wednesday.

Photographs of the car showed it covered with racial slurs against blacks and messages that included “Go Home,” “Date your own kind,” and “Die.”

The man told the Kansas City Star in an interview that the vandalism and resulting social media attention has made it impossible for him to go anywhere in Manhattan, the home of the university. He said that he does not want the attention, has withdrawn from the university and will return to his home in California.

“I was not raised to discriminate,” he said. He called the vandalism “sad, hurtful and disappointing.” The Star did not name the man because of safety concerns. The Associated Press also is not identifying him.

But Morris said the university does not have anyone enrolled at the university by the name that police say is the owner of the car.

“We do not have a person enrolled currently or in the past by that name,” Morris said. He said the university would continue to try to clear up the confusion.

  UGA Sorority Suspended During Discrimination Investigation

Morris said university President Richard Myers, a former Air Force general and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, did not attend the meeting with black students Wednesday because he was in Washington for a meeting on military matters.

Myers posted a statement on the university’s Facebook page that did not directly mention the latest incident but called for greater diversity and inclusion efforts.

“I encourage all of us to come together with greater empathy, a greater concern for one another, and a greater understanding of how others see us,” the statement says.

Police are looking at whether the vandalism should be investigated as a hate crime, Hali Rowland, public information officer for Riley County Police, told The Star.

The graffiti is the latest in a string of such incidents at the school.

Last month, an anti-gay slur was found outside the university student union. In September, White supremacist fliers were found on campus. And in May, a noose was found hanging from a campus tree.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Colleges Wrestle with Issue of Using Students’ Fees for Controversial Speakers Katherine Kerwin didn’t like to see a portion of the student fees she pays being spent to bring conservative speaker Ben Shapiro to the University of Wisconsin. Kerwin didn’t agree with Shapiro’s criticism of what he said were attempts to chill fr...
Pennsylvania Education Leader Going Extra Mile for Diversity  Long bike rides are an annual tradition for Dr. John Sygielski, who spent several weeks biking from New Orleans to Nashville this summer, traveling along the Natchez Trace Parkway and passing through Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. Along the w...
As Tax Plan Rolls Out, Activists Stake Claim for Diversity WASHINGTON — On the same day that House Republicans rolled out a sweeping new tax plan that critics say favors the rich at the expense of the poor, Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network rolled into town Thursday in an effort to convert its activ...
University of Wisconsin Survey: Fewer Underrepresented Students Feel Welcome MADISON, Wis — Minority, disabled and gay students say they’re having a tougher time surviving on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus than most students, according to a survey the university released Wednesday. The survey found about 80 per...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President/CEO & Vice President
Ohio University
VP for Communications, Marketing & External Rels.
Kutztown University
Prof. & Chair, Biochemistry & Molecular Biology
Johns Hopkins University
Dean - School of Education
The University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dean - College of Veterinary Medicine
Iowa State University
Tenure-Track Faculty - SCI
University of Utah
Assistant Professor, Mass Communication
Xavier University of Louisiana
Associate Director
Appalachian State University
Prof. & Chair, Biochemistry & Molecular Biology
Johns Hopkins University
Medical Director
Binghamton University
Assistant Professor, Physiology, Dept. of Biology
Xavier University of Louisiana

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Native American Heritage Month
Issue Date: 11/16/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 10/26/2017

Health Sciences
Issue Date: 11/30/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 11/09/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Is current oversight of fraternities, sororities and social organizations on campus adequate?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>