Ex-JetBlue CEO Gives $10M to Michigan Leadership Institute - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Ex-JetBlue CEO Gives $10M to Michigan Leadership Institute

November 7, 2017 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


ANN ARBOR, Mich.— Former JetBlue Airways CEO Dave Barger has donated $10 million to the University of Michigan’s Barger Leadership Institute .

The gift announced Tuesday by the Ann Arbor school comes as the institute marks its 10th anniversary.

 The donation is designed to help expand and sustain the institute’s ability to develop forward-thinking leaders from the College of Literature, Science and the Arts. The gift also establishes the Richard H. Price Founders Fund, honoring the leadership of the institute’s founding director.
Barger, a University of Michigan alumnus, provided a foundational gift in 2017 to help provide experiential leadership opportunities. Since 1987, he has given more than $18 million in support of several university programs including athletics and libraries.
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President/CEO & Vice President
Ohio University
VP for Communications, Marketing & External Rels.
Kutztown University
Prof. & Chair, Biochemistry & Molecular Biology
Johns Hopkins University
Dean - School of Education
The University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dean - College of Veterinary Medicine
Iowa State University
Tenure-Track Faculty - SCI
University of Utah
Assistant Professor, Mass Communication
Xavier University of Louisiana
Associate Director
Appalachian State University
Prof. & Chair, Biochemistry & Molecular Biology
Johns Hopkins University
Medical Director
Binghamton University
Assistant Professor, Physiology, Dept. of Biology
Xavier University of Louisiana

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Native American Heritage Month
Issue Date: 11/16/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 10/26/2017

Health Sciences
Issue Date: 11/30/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 11/09/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Is current oversight of fraternities, sororities and social organizations on campus adequate?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>