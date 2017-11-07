Ex-JetBlue CEO Gives $10M to Michigan Leadership Institute :

ANN ARBOR, Mich.— Former JetBlue Airways CEO Dave Barger has donated $10 million to the University of Michigan’s Barger Leadership Institute .

The gift announced Tuesday by the Ann Arbor school comes as the institute marks its 10th anniversary.

Barger, a University of Michigan alumnus, provided a foundational gift in 2017 to help provide experiential leadership opportunities. Since 1987, he has given more than $18 million in support of several university programs including athletics and libraries.