Hate Crime Charge Sought Against White College Roommate

November 9, 2017 | :
by Associated Press


WEST HARTFORD, Conn. –The Connecticut NAACP wants a felony hate crime charge immediately filed against a white former college student accused of smearing body fluids on her Black roommate’s belongings.

Close to 100 people attended a rally held by the NAACP on Thursday outside the West Hartford police department.

Former University of Hartford student Brianna Brochu was charged Oct. 28 with misdemeanor criminal mischief and breach of peace. Police said last week they were seeking a hate crime charge.

Police say Brochu claimed in an Instagram post to have tampered with her roommate’s belongings, including putting her toothbrush “where the sun doesn’t shine.”

Brochu hasn’t returned messages seeking comment.

Police say their investigation is complete.

Hartford State’s Attorney Gail Hardy says investigators are waiting to talk with Brochu’s roommate before deciding how to proceed.

