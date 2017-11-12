College Accuses 83 Students of Using App to Cheat - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

College Accuses 83 Students of Using App to Cheat

November 12, 2017 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University has accused 83 undergraduate students of cheating on classwork using a group messaging app. The school says the students violated the code of conduct for “unauthorized collaboration on graded assignments.” A university spokesman says the use of group messaging apps is permitted, but is subject to the same rules as any other communication. The university’s Committee on Academic Misconduct investigated after a professor in the business school reported the allegations in April. Potential penalties range from warnings to expulsion.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President/CEO & Vice President
Ohio University
VP for Communications, Marketing & External Rels.
Kutztown University
Prof. & Chair, Biochemistry & Molecular Biology
Johns Hopkins University
Dean - School of Education
The University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dean - College of Veterinary Medicine
Iowa State University
Tenure-Track Faculty - SCI
University of Utah
Assistant Professor, Mass Communication
Xavier University of Louisiana
Associate Director
Appalachian State University
Prof. & Chair, Biochemistry & Molecular Biology
Johns Hopkins University
Medical Director
Binghamton University
Assistant Professor, Physiology, Dept. of Biology
Xavier University of Louisiana

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Native American Heritage Month
Issue Date: 11/16/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 10/26/2017

Health Sciences
Issue Date: 11/30/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 11/09/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Is current oversight of fraternities, sororities and social organizations on campus adequate?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>