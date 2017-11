DIANNE JEMISON-POLLARD :

DIANNE JEMISON-POLLARD has been named dean of the Honors College at Texas Southern University (TSU). She is also professor of theatre and theatre area coordinator in the Department of Visual and Performing Arts. Jemison-Pollard earned a bachelor’s degree from Fisk University, a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, an M.F.A from The Catholic University of America and an Ed.D. from Texas Southern University.