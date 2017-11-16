Love to Take Helm of Organization that Supports LGBTQ Students :

Dr. Cindi Love has been appointed executive director of Out for Undergrad (O4U), an organization dedicated to helping high-potential lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) undergraduates achieve success in their careers.

The organization currently offers four undergraduate leadership conferences that serve as a pathway into major US-based corporations: finance/ consulting/ accounting; technology; marketing, and engineering.

“Our 14-year experience of helping promising LGBTQ undergraduates reach their full potential is the solid foundation upon which we want to take O4U to the next level of impact,” said Michael Ruderman, chair of the O4U Board. “We know that Dr. Love will take us there and be a wonderful mentor to our students and volunteers, who are at the heart and soul of our organization’s work. Very few CEOs have senior leadership experience in for-profit and not-for-profit corporations, higher education, and global LGBTQ and human rights advocacy. Dr. Love is the rare find who has all of these.”

Love who has served as the Executive Director of ACPA—College Student Educators International said that she is looking forward to this new opportunity and will begin in January 2018.

“I am very excited to join the O4U Board and other volunteers in the next chapter of ground-breaking work on behalf of LGBTQ students and corporations who employ them,” said Love. “We have an opportunity to expand access to O4U’s unique leadership development program, and further enhance the current conference experiences. I’m so fortunate to share with O4U’s students and volunteers what I have learned as a partner to some of the most passionate, deeply committed, socially responsible entrepreneurs, executives, educators, advocates and philanthropists around the world.”