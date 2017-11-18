Portrait of Former Xavier President on Display at Smithsonian - Higher Education


Portrait of Former Xavier President on Display at Smithsonian

November 18, 2017 | :
A portrait of longtime Xavier University President Dr. Norman Francis is on display at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, in the historic art museum’s latest collection of its annual “Recent Acquisitions” exhibition. The portrait of the 86-year-old educator and lawyer from Lafayette is featured among images of numerous individuals who made “a significant impact” on the nation’s history and culture, according to an article in The Times-Picayune.

