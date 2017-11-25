A Section of Highway in Durham to be Named for Dr. John Hope Franklin - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

A Section of Highway in Durham to be Named for Dr. John Hope Franklin

November 25, 2017 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Diverse Staff


DURHAM

A section of Interstate 85 in Durham, N.C., will be named in honor of one of the nation’s most distinguished African-American historians, who spent his later years teaching at Duke University.

The John Hope Franklin Highway will be dedicated at a ceremony at the Hayti Heritage Center at 1 p.m. Monday, according to an article in the News & Observer

Members of Franklin’s family will unveil a highway sign that will designate a section of I-85 between Cole Mill Road and U.S. 70 Bypass. Among those expected to speak at the ceremony are Gov. Roy Cooper and Everett Ward, the president of St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh, where Franklin taught for a few years starting in 1939.

Each March, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education presents the Dr. John Hope Franklin medal to noteworthy leaders. Past recipients include: U.S. Rep. John Lewis, Dr. David Levering Lewis, Marian Wright Edelman, and Dr. Gary Orfield.

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Chancellor
South Orange County Community College District
College President (4 Positions)
Maricopa Community Colleges
Vice President and Dean of Students
Lake Forest College
Provost and Executive Vice President
The University of Central Arkansas
Assistant Professor, Psychiatric Genetics
Yale University
Chair-Dept. of Civil & Environmental Engineering
Florida A&M University-Florida State University
Carolina Postdoc Program for Faculty Diversity
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Department Head - EAHR
Texas A&M University
Faculty Positions in the College of Engineering
Florida A&M University-Florida State University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Health Sciences
Issue Date: 11/30/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 11/09/2017

Community College - Top 100 Associate Degree Producers
Issue Date: 12/14/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 11/21/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Are non-traditional students adequately supported on your campus?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>