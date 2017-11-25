More Hispanics, Latinos Attending Kansas Colleges - Higher Education


Category: Black Issues,More headlines,News

More Hispanics, Latinos Attending Kansas Colleges

November 25, 2017
by Associated Press


TOPEKA, Kan. — The racial and ethnic makeup of students attending state universities in Kansas still does not reflect the state’s more diverse population, according to a new report provided to the Kansas Board of Regents.

The numbers of Hispanic and Latino students have grown over the past six years and now makes up 6.6 percent of enrollments at state universities, though the percentage of Black students has remained flat at just 4.1 percent, Lawrence Journal-World reported.

Both groups are still underrepresented on college campuses statewide, according to Census Bureau figures. Hispanics and Latino s make up 11.6 percent of the general population in Kansas, while Blacks make up 6.2 percent of the state’s population. The report was presented to the board during a recent meeting.

Jean Redeker, vice president of academic affairs for the Board of Regents, noted that Hispanic and Latino populations are increasing statewide.

“So as those numbers trend up, so do enrollments of Hispanic and Latino students, which is great. In terms of African Americans, it has been very steady over the years.”

Efforts are under way at each campus to improve the diversity of its students, Redeker said.

“Universities do have a number of recruitment efforts going on for all segments,” Redeker said. “Certainly in terms of race and ethnicity, but also in terms of different types of backgrounds and students in terms of diversity. That would include rural and urban students.”

Overall enrollment at state universities has remained relatively flat over the past six years.

