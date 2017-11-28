New York Lawmakers Plan Two Big Hearings on Education Issues - Higher Education


New York Lawmakers Plan Two Big Hearings on Education Issues

November 28, 2017 | :
by Associated Press


ALBANY, N.Y. — Members of the New York state Assembly are planning two big hearings in coming weeks that focus on critical components of the state’s educational system.

The first, on Dec. 5, will focus on how private primary and secondary schools measure student success.
The second hearing, scheduled for Dec. 12, will delve into new higher education scholarship programs. Those include Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Excelsior Scholarship program, which aims to make tuition at a state university or college free for middle-class students.

Both hearings will be held in Albany. They come as lawmakers prepare for the start of the 2018 legislative session in January.

