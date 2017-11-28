Indiana University Suspends Fraternity Social Events Until Next Spring :

Indiana University’s student Greek council has suspended the Bloomington campus’ fraternities from hosting fraternity events until next spring.

Monday’s unanimous decision was made by IU’s Interfraternity Council, a group of students involved in campus Greek life. The decision affects fraternities’ social and new member activities but does not include campus sororities.

The Indianapolis Star reports the move makes IU the seventh university to suspend activities of fraternities or sororities amid student safety concerns following the deaths of at least four fraternity pledges at U.S. colleges this year.

Ball State University’s fraternities agreed to a similar suspension in October.

Lori Reesor, IU’s vice provost for student affairs, tweeted Monday that she looks forward to working with the Interfraternity Council “to create a safer environment for all IU students.”