Eastern Michigan Faculty and Administration Clash Over Online Curriculum - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Current News 2,News,Subfeature,Uncategorized |

Eastern Michigan Faculty and Administration Clash Over Online Curriculum

November 30, 2017 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by

Tensions persist at Eastern Michigan University, where faculty are arguing that the university administration failed to consult with them before signing a deal with a questionable third-party company for marketing online courses. The faculty union expressed concerns that this company will impact the execution of curriculum as well.

Dr. Judith S. Kullberg

A grievance filed by faculty union members is currently in arbitration. According to the administration, the deal with Academic Partnerships, or AP, a privately-owned Texas-based company, will not involve altering curriculum without the faculty’s input.

The faculty union, however, alleges that the agreement signed in November 2016 between EMU and AP will take pedagogy out of the hands of professors and lecturers at the cost of a quality education.

“An adoption of the Academic Partnerships model of instruction would entail a significant transformation of how eastern Michigan educates students,” said Dr. Judith Kullberg, professor of political science and the president of the faculty union. “So the administration has insisted that the contract with AP is simply a marketing agreement, but we know that Academic Partnerships does way more than market.”

These allegations are based on evidence gathered through a public records request from the faculty at Eastern Michigan. They received 14,000 documents after a long process of requests, rejections, narrower requests and finally a court order.

“It’s through that process that we learned about Academic Partnerships and how they operate,” Kullberg said.
She said internal communications and documents indicated that the university had accepted more than a marketing agreement by lowering standards of admissions, particularly in regards to standardized testing. A checklist that details the terms of the contract with AP lists certain admissions criteria.

  Indiana Professors Against Purdue’s Kaplan Deal

For example, the on-campus MBA program requires at least a 2.75 GPA and the GMAT, the latter of which can be waived with a 3.5 GPA and a 3.0 GPA in statistics, accounting and finance courses. The online program offered through Academic Partnerships allows the GMAT to be waived with a 2.75 GPA, according to this document.

Geoff Larcom, EMU’s executive director of media relations said this document may have been a suggestion of best practices for admissions standards. He emphasized that any proposed changes to admissions standards would first be discussed with faculty.

According to Larcom, AP is assisting in marketing three programs, including nursing, educational leadership and the bachelor of general science program, all of which he says have already been online.

“This is a marketing effort for specific programs that were already online to try and increase their reach,” Larcom said. He added that the RN the BSN program was already online before the contract with AP, but enrollment has doubled since the contract started. “We only add programs with the consultation of faculty.”

That said, faculty are concerned about the future of this contract, especially as these online classrooms continue to grow. They are particularly worried about AP using “coaches” hired through one of their strategic partners, Instructional Connections, a company that provides teaching assistants for online classrooms.

In the faculty union’s campaign to bring more transparency to the contract with AP, it published statements in circulated literature citing negative employee comments from a popular job review website. Alexandra Forrester, chief administrative officer for Instructional Connections, said that the company does not subcontract through AP, but sets up agreements directly with the universities. She added that Instructional Connections is currently not in negotiations with Eastern Michigan. Larcom also added that the university does not intend to use coaches.

  More Anti-Black Graffiti Found on Eastern Michigan Campus

The faculty union called for a reassessment of the bachelor of general science program, adding that at the time of approval, it was not agreed upon that it would be marketed through Academic Partnerships. Kullberg hopes the arbitration will halt the contract until the faculty union can assess the impact AP will have at Eastern Michigan University.

“We believe the university was obligated to negotiate all of this with us,” she said. “They can’t just impose this new model on the faculty.”

Joseph Hong can be reached at jhong@diverseeducation.com

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Western Governors University Grows Into Its Role Adult learners are a growing share of the overall student population in the United States, and states and institutions alike are looking for new and better ways to serve them. For this particular population, who are more likely to have jobs or a fami...
Audit Calls on WGU to Return $713 Million to Department of Education An audit from the Department of Education’s Office of Inspector General concluded that Western Governors University (WGU) should return nearly $713 million to the department. WGU is a nonprofit, online school based in Salt Lake City, Utah , with a cu...
Purdue’s Plans for Online School Draw Criticism from Faculty WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University’s plans for a new online school are drawing criticism from some Purdue faculty members. The proposed school that would arise from Purdue’s purchase of for-profit Kaplan University was announced five months ...
Indiana Professors Against Purdue’s Kaplan Deal WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University’s plan to acquire the for-profit Kaplan University in an effort to boost online education has drawn opposition from college professors across Indiana. The Journal and Courier reports the Indiana Conference ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Executive Vice President
Aims Community College
Director of the Center for Teaching and Learning
Stonehill College
Associate Director, Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield
Payroll Specialist, full-time (One or more positions)
South Orange County Community College District
Director for Learning Therapy Program
Southern Methodist University
Director of Library Services
Prairie View A&M University
Carolina Postdoc Program for Faculty Diversity
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Director of the School of Education
Iowa State University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Community College - Top 100 Associate Degree Producers
Issue Date: 12/14/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 11/21/2017

Year in Review
Issue Date: 12/28/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 12/07/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Would you consider your campus to be eco friendly?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>