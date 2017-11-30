College Student Elected to Democratic State Committee - Higher Education


College Student Elected to Democratic State Committee

November 30, 2017
by Associated Press


NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — A 20-year-old college junior has been elected the youngest member of the Massachusetts Democratic State Committee.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports that Northampton resident Jonathan Goldman was elected Saturday to a two-year term.

Goldman says it’s important for young people to be involved in politics. He says one of his goals will be reorganizing the Western Massachusetts Young Democrats, which is inactive.

Goldman is majoring in politics, economics and philosophy at Brandeis University.

