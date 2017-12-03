Senate Speaker: UT to Accept Botched ACT Scores - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Senate Speaker: UT to Accept Botched ACT Scores

December 3, 2017 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The state Senate’s leader says the University of Tennessee will accept scores from ACT tests that weren’t administered correctly last month, though ACT still won’t release scores it deemed invalid.

Speaker Randy McNally said Thursday that University of Tennessee Interim Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor John Zomchick informed him of the decision.

Bearden High School and Alvin C. York Institute in Jamestown were given the Oct. 3 version of the test on Oct. 17.

ACT spokesman Ed Kolby says releasing the scores would compromise the test’s integrity and disadvantage students who tested under standard practices. He says ACT hasn’t heard from the university that it would accept scores deemed invalid.

McNally says ACT needs to explain what happened, release the scores and let colleges and universities make their own determinations.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Executive Vice President
Aims Community College
Director of the Center for Teaching and Learning
Stonehill College
Associate Director, Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield
Payroll Specialist, full-time (One or more positions)
South Orange County Community College District
Director for Learning Therapy Program
Southern Methodist University
Director of Library Services
Prairie View A&M University
Carolina Postdoc Program for Faculty Diversity
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Director of the School of Education
Iowa State University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Community College - Top 100 Associate Degree Producers
Issue Date: 12/14/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 11/21/2017

Year in Review
Issue Date: 12/28/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 12/07/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Would you consider your campus to be eco friendly?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>