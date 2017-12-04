Oklahoma University Works to Fix Deficiencies in Vet College - Higher Education


Oklahoma University Works to Fix Deficiencies in Vet College

by Associated Press


STILLWATER, Okla.

Oklahoma State University is working to fix deficiencies in its veterinary college after its accreditation status was lowered.

The Oklahoman reports that three years of declining state funding that landed the Center for Veterinary Health Sciences in financial trouble led to the status change in September.

The Council on Education of the American Veterinary Medical Association placed the college on probationary accreditation after a site visit in the spring. The council cited major deficiencies in standards for finances, faculty and students.

Interim dean of the college, Chris Ross, says the college began addressing the funding issue two years ago by seeking to enroll more nonresident students. Those students pay higher tuition and fees. The college doubled the number of nonresident students admitted from 24 to 48 in the fall.

