College: Employee Getting Death Threats After UConn Speech

December 4, 2017 | :
by Associated Press


DANIELSON, Conn. – A community college employee involved in an altercation with a conservative commentator at the University of Connecticut during his speech titled “It’s OK To Be White” is reportedly receiving death threats.

Quinebaug Valley Community College President Carlee Drummer said Friday the school removed a photo of advisor Catherine Gregory from its website after the emailed threats. Drummer contacted police and says the school has “beefed up security.”

Gregory’s attorney, Jon Schoenhorn, said his client took paperwork off commentator Lucian Wintrich’s lectern during his speech, but it didn’t constitute theft.

Cellphone videos show Wintrich running up and grabbing her. Wintrich was charged with breach of peace.

Schoenhorn has said Gregory hired him after Wintrich said publicly he’d press charges against her. A message seeking comment was left Saturday at Schoenhorn’s office.

