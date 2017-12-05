College Student Faces Prison Time for Drunken Stabbing in Fast-Food Fight - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

College Student Faces Prison Time for Drunken Stabbing in Fast-Food Fight

December 5, 2017 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


AKRON, Ohio – An Ohio college student is scheduled to be sentenced for fatally stabbing his roommate at their apartment after an alcohol-fueled argument about fast food.

Twenty-three-year-old Kendal Scheid, of Norwalk, could face up to 11 years in prison when he’s sentenced on Tuesday.

The University of Akron student earlier pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Duncan Unternaher, of Newark.

Police say the friends were drunk when they got into an argument about fast food they were eating at their off-campus apartment last December.

Scheid’s attorney has called it an “unfortunate accident” and has said that Scheid had another roommate call 911 to get help after the stabbing.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Executive Vice President
Aims Community College
Director of the Center for Teaching and Learning
Stonehill College
Associate Director, Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield
Payroll Specialist, full-time (One or more positions)
South Orange County Community College District
Director for Learning Therapy Program
Southern Methodist University
Director of Library Services
Prairie View A&M University
Carolina Postdoc Program for Faculty Diversity
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Director of the School of Education
Iowa State University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Community College - Top 100 Associate Degree Producers
Issue Date: 12/14/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 11/21/2017

Year in Review
Issue Date: 12/28/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 12/07/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Would you consider your campus to be eco friendly?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>