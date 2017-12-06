‘Jeopardy!’ Winner Charged With Computer Crimes at Small Michigan College - Higher Education


‘Jeopardy!’ Winner Charged With Computer Crimes at Small Michigan College

Cyber shenanigans for 200? A former “Jeopardy!” winner has been charged with illegally accessing co-workers’ email accounts at a small Michigan college.

Stephanie Jass is a former history professor at Adrian College. She appeared in Lenawee County court on Tuesday, charged with unauthorized access to a computer and using a computer to commit a crime.

No other details were released. But The Daily Telegram in Adrian reports that state police investigated after getting complaints from college staff earlier this year.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment for Jass’ attorney Wednesday.

Jass won seven games on “Jeopardy!” in 2012. Adrian College declined to say when Jass stopped working at the school.

In 2014, Jass performed at Croswell Opera House in Adrian, singing songs and sharing stories about playing “Jeopardy!”

