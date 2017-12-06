Judge: Reinstate College Frat House Revoked Over Co-ed Rule - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Judge: Reinstate College Frat House Revoked Over Co-ed Rule

December 6, 2017 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut private liberal arts college has been ordered to reinstate a fraternity house next fall after the school revoked its status over a requirement that residential fraternities accept women.

The Hartford Courant reports the judge Monday also ordered Wesleyan University to pay Delta Kappa Epsilon nearly $412,000 in attorney fees and other costs.

In June, a jury found the school violated the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act, made negligent misrepresentations and interfered with Delta Kappa Epsilon’s business relationships.

The fraternity’s alumni chapter was awarded $386,000 in damages.

Wesleyan announced the co-ed requirement in 2014 as part of a strategy to create a safer, more inclusive campus. It later revoked the fraternity’s housing status, saying the chapter didn’t take “meaningful steps” toward becoming co-ed.

Wesleyan says it will appeal Monday’s ruling.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Executive Vice President
Aims Community College
Director of the Center for Teaching and Learning
Stonehill College
Associate Director, Student Union
University of Illinois Springfield
Payroll Specialist, full-time (One or more positions)
South Orange County Community College District
Director for Learning Therapy Program
Southern Methodist University
Director of Library Services
Prairie View A&M University
Carolina Postdoc Program for Faculty Diversity
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Director of the School of Education
Iowa State University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Community College - Top 100 Associate Degree Producers
Issue Date: 12/14/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 11/21/2017

Year in Review
Issue Date: 12/28/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 12/07/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Would you consider your campus to be eco friendly?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>