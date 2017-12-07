University Leaders Seek Change in Lottery Scholarships - Higher Education


University Leaders Seek Change in Lottery Scholarships

December 7, 2017 | :
by Associated Press


SANTA FE, N.M. — Leaders of colleges and universities in New Mexico are requesting the state Legislature to separate lottery scholarships from tuition costs.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that New Mexico State University Chancellor Garrey Carruthers presented the request to a Legislative Finance Committee hearing on Tuesday on behalf of the Council of University Presidents.

Carruthers says the request aims “break the tradition of tuition going up in comparison to the lottery scholarship.”

The state lottery has funded scholarships for qualifying students to attend public universities and colleges in the state. The scholarship amount has been based on individual tuition.

Carruthers says the current idea is to give the scholarships at a set amount across the board or to distribute the funding to universities for each to decide how to dispense.

