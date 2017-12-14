Report: Delaware University Paid $6M to Ex-administrators - Higher Education


Report: Delaware University Paid $6M to Ex-administrators

December 14, 2017
by Associated Press


WILMINGTON, Del.  — The University of Delaware has paid out more than $6 million to top administrators who voluntarily left their jobs or were forced out since 2007.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports nearly a third of the funds went to David Roselle, a former university president who continued to get paid four years after he left his leadership role at the public college. He was making $875,000 a year before stepping down in 2007.

The analysis was done examining federal tax records. The newspaper says university officials declined comment.

During the same period the payments of $6 million were issued, the university consolidated departments while increasing tuition and fees. The newspaper says the school is ranked as among the top 50 most expensive public colleges.

