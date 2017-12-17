Georgia Universities Mergers to Take Effect in January - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Georgia Universities Mergers to Take Effect in January

December 17, 2017 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


SAVANNAH, Ga.

Mergers affecting four of Georgia’s public universities will take effect in January.

At the start of next year, Armstrong State University in Savannah will merge with Georgia Southern University in Statesboro. Both campuses will remain open under the Georgia Southern name with a combined enrollment of roughly 27,000 students.

At the same time, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton is consolidating with Bainbridge State College. They will both use the name Abraham Baldwin and have about 6,000 students total.

The state Board of Regents gave final approval to the mergers Tuesday after nearly a year of preparation work. The move reduces Georgia’s total number of public colleges and universities to 26. The University System of Georgia had 35 schools before a consolidation initiative was launched in 2011

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Dean - School of Public Health
University of Michigan
Adjunct Faculty, Division of Programs in Business
New York University School of Professional Studies
Inaugural Dean - School of Business
Oglethorpe University
EBSCO Endowed Chair in Library and Info Studies
University of Alabama – SLIS
Assistant Professor
Southern Methodist University
Visiting Assistant Professor of Philosophy
Hamilton College
Associate Provost for Enrollment Management
University of Illinois Springfield
Assistant Professor of Urban Horticultural Crops
University of California - Dept of Plant Sciences

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Year in Review
Issue Date: 12/28/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 12/07/2017

Intercollegiate Athletics
Issue Date: 01/11/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 12/21/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Should all higher ed institutions be subject to Gainful Employment measures?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>