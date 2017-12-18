Chancellors 0f Most NC Public Universities Given Pay Raises :

Three-quarters of the chancellors running the state’s public universities are getting a raise.

The News and Observer reports the biggest bump goes to Carol Folt, who runs the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Her 6 percent salary increase approved Friday brings her on par with N.C. State University Chancellor Randy Woodson, who earns nearly $633,000.

The university system’s Board of Governors also backdated to July pay hikes for 13 of the UNC system’s 17 chancellors.

Eight received a 2.5 percent raise.

No raises were given to the chancellors hired within the last two years.

The Board of Governors was sharply criticized two years ago for a round of chancellor raises that ranged between 8 percent and 19 percent.