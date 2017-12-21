University of Utah Accused of Mistreating Lab Animals :

SALT LAKE CITY — Animal rights groups are accusing the University of Utah of mistreating lab animals.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and Students for Animal Welfare filed a complaint Wednesday with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Office of Laboratory Animal Welfare.

They allege animals were accidentally killed or euthanized using unapproved methods in five instances from 2015-2017. The animals included two rabbits, a marmoset, two mice and a lamb.

University of Utah spokeswoman Julie Kiefer says in a statement the college carefully reviews each study, reports all infractions and is committed to ensuring humane care of laboratory animals.

A different animal welfare group, Stop Animal Exploitation Now, last month called on federal regulators to fine the university over deaths of the marmoset, a macaque and a rabbit.