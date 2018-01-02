University Employee Accused of Defrauding Florida School - Higher Education


University Employee Accused of Defrauding Florida School

January 2, 2018 | :
by Associated Press


BOCA RATON, Fla. — A 27-year-old Florida Atlantic University employee is accused of pretending to be a student and receiving about $24,000 worth of fraudulent checks.

The Palm Beach Post reports that Denise Elizabeth Keaton registered to take classes five times in June 2014 as Elizabeth Denise Keaton and paid with about $54,000 in fraudulent online checks.

An arrest report says Keaton, who worked in the university’s controller’s office, cancelled the classes and received funds from the university in three of the five cases. Before university officials figured out her checks were bouncing, $24,124.72 had been deposited into her bank account.

Police said Keaton forged academic transcripts from Colorado State University Pueblo.

She’s charged with aggravated white collar crime, organized fraud and grand theft. An attorney isn’t listed on jail records.

