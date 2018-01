JASON RIVERA :

JASON RIVERA has been named vice chancellor for student academic success at Rutgers University–Camden. Previously, Rivera served as dean of the sophomore class and director of the Intercultural Center, both at Swarthmore College. He earned his Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction at the University of Maryland, College Park. He received his master’s degree at CUNY’s College of Staten Island and his bachelor’s degree at Manhattanville College.