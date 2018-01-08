FIRE Sues Essex County College - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Current News 1,News,Subfeature,Uncategorized |

FIRE Sues Essex County College

January 8, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by

Last June, Lisa Durden, a Black Lives Matter activist and an adjunct professor at Essex County College in New Jersey, exchanged blows with Fox News host Tucker Carlson over whether a Black Lives Matter chapter could request that White people not attend one of its meetings.

“You White people are angry because you couldn’t use your ‘White privilege’ card to get invited to the Black Lives Matter’s all-black Memorial Day celebration,” Durden said during the tense exchange

Dr. Anthony Munroe, president of Essex County College said that the administration was “immediately inundated with feedback … expressing frustration, concern and even fear.”

Durden was terminated from her adjunct position two weeks after her Fox News appearance.

Since then, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, or FIRE, a civil liberties group, has been advocating for Durden. The organization submitted a request for records “comprising, reflecting, or referencing” the “feedback” cited by  Munroe. After 174 days and five extensions, the college has failed to produce the records. FIRE’s attorneys escalated the matter by filing a lawsuit last week.

“This lawsuit is not just about a public institution ignoring its obligation under state law to release certain information to the public,” said FIRE Staff Attorney Brynne Madway. “This suit is also about Essex County College’s responsibility to be transparent about its termination of an adjunct professor who simply voiced her opinions publicly.”

Madway said that this legal action will “remind Essex and other schools that they can’t just ignore legitimate public records requests.”

Durden said that had never heard of FIRE until the organization reached out to her in July about its intention to request the records. She said the organization emailed her again last week as it filed the lawsuit.

“Once I read that email, I became energized and motivated around this thing called justice,” Durden said in an interview with Diverse. “When I saw that the organization has a track record for fighting for free speech, I was resurrected.”

FIRE sent its first public records request on July 13, just weeks after Durden was fired. Essex County College’s administration ignored the inquiry for more than a month. The college eventually responded with a request for an extension, but only after it received a letter from FIRE’s Director of Litigation Marieke Tuthill Beck-Coon. New Jersey’s Open Public Records Act requires institutions to respond within seven days.

FIRE requested records, including administrators’ emails and communications, that were exchanged or distributed after Durden’s June 6th appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show.

In early November, after a fifth extension, Essex County College told FIRE it would produce the records by November 20th. That date came and went and no records were ever supplied.

“The college’s general counsel told us that it was due to a lack of personnel to respond to OPRA requests,” said Madway. “However, we were only told that after providing the school with numerous extensions.”

Essex County College did not respond to requests for comment.

Durden said she has hired a lawyer and is weighing her legal options. She said that she hopes that FIRE’s lawsuit paves a path for her to return to teaching at Essex.

“It’s a lawsuit that had to happen,” she said. “Someone has to make very clear, not just to Essex County College but to all colleges: you will not be able to take these unlawful actions against academics.”

Joseph Hong can be reached at jhong@diverseeducation.com

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Obama Aide Challenges College Presidents to Encourage Civic Engagement HOLLYWOOD, Fla.— Valerie B. Jarrett—who for eight years served as a senior advisor to President Barack Obama—told college presidents that they had an important role in preparing students for civic engagement. Jarrett—who was named a distinguish...
Report: Most Institutions Restrict Speech Protected by First Amendment A new Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) report on the climate of free speech on college and university campuses reveals that despite 10 years of free speech victories in higher education, a majority of American institutions still r...
University of Louisville Violated Law by Denying Newspaper’s Request LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A ruling by Kentucky’s attorney general says the University of Louisville violated the state’s open records law by denying a newspaper’s request for emails on the former university president’s hard drive. The Courier-Journal requ...
Chancellor Raises Concern About Protecting Research FARGO, N.D. — Potential customers who are interested in teaming with North Dakota researchers on fields like unmanned aircraft are balking because of the state's open records laws, the head of the university system says. Chancellor Mark Hagerott t...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President
University of Central Florida
Clinical Assistant Professor of Costume Technology
Arizona State University
Call for applications: full-time faculty
Rhode Island School of Design
Full Time Faculty Positions
Red Rocks Community College
Associate or Full Professor in Irish History
New York University Arts and Science
Dean - College of Engineering
South Dakota State University
Assistant/Associate/Full Professor
Oregon State University, College of Education
Associate Director, Writing in the Sciences & Engineering
New York University Arts and Science

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Intercollegiate Athletics
Issue Date: 01/11/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 12/21/2017

Emerging Scholars
Issue Date: 01/25/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 01/04/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Should all higher ed institutions be subject to Gainful Employment measures?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>