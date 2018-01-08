Mississippi University for Women Leader to Step Down in June :

COLUMBUS, Miss. – The president of one of Mississippi’s eight public universities plans to step down in June.

Jim Borsig announced his departure from the Mississippi University for Women on Monday at an on-campus meeting.

The 61-year-old Borsig says in a letter that he and his wife will move to Maine but maintain their ties to Columbus by working with a nonprofit group.

College Board trustees named Borsig to lead the 2,800-student university in 2011, after he worked as the board’s associate commissioner.

Borsig was named higher education commissioner in 2015 after Hank Bounds left for Nebraska but changed his mind and asked trustees to return him to MUW.

The school’s enrollment has grown moderately since Borsig took office. He’s also presided over the reintroduction of intercollegiate athletics and renovation of MUW’s library.