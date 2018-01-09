Howard University May Require Long Term Maintenance Following Bomb Cyclone - Higher Education


Howard University’s buildings were badly damaged last week when the steam flowing through the university’s structures clashed with the bitter cold causing pipes to burst. As the 180-degree steam seeped into the concrete, paint peeled and tiles flaked off the ceilings and floors.

Although a temporary boiler installed on Sunday secured heat for the D.C. institution’s hospital and residence halls, there is still much more work to be done before all the facilities are up and running. Classes are expected to begin on Monday, but the university administration is not sure when all the buildings will be operational.

“We’re maximizing efficiency of space utilization,” said Dr. Tashni-Ann Dubroy, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Howard. She explained that, where possible, classes will be moved online. Additionally, class meeting times will be scheduled to accommodate the shortage of available classrooms.

Howard_University

Howard University

The frigid temperatures crippled the heating system at the historically Black college, disabling both the primary and backup boilers on campus. The leaking steam caused moisture damage throughout the campus.

Dubroy said this was “one of the most significant impacts that a weather event has had on the campus.”

Three buildings—Douglass Hall, Annex 1 and Annex 2—will require extensive repairs and may not be operational this semester. Dubroy explained that dehumidification and mold remediation for these facilities will require additional time and resources.

The university will continue to shut off heat for two-hour intervals to repair the steam loop, Dubroy said. She ensured that students and faculty will be given notice in advance.

Thus far, she said the repairs have been going according to plan.

“I want to thank the workers. I can’t say that enough,” Dubroy said. “The patience and the understanding of the whole community has been phenomenal.”

Joseph Hong can be reached at jhong@diverseeducation.com

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Weather, Maintenance Issues Delay Start of Spring Semester at Howard   Ruptured pipes and ongoing heating issues has caused Howard University to delay the start of spring classes by a week. Howard University Classes at the historically Black college located in Washington, D.C., was supposed to start on ...
Arkansas Baptist College Fires Its President Less than a week after being interviewed for a feature in Diverse¸ the president of Arkansas Baptist College, Dr. Joseph L. Jones, was fired by the board of trustees. However, Joseph—a trained political scientist—said that he resigned from his post. ...
Arkansas Baptist College Seeks a Revival Over the past few years, Arkansas Baptist College has received media attention for its troubled finances, administrative mishaps and sharp declines in enrollment. The new leadership at this HBCU is hoping to turn a new page in the institution’s long ...
FAMU Picks Permanent President In a unanimous vote Thursday, the Florida A&M University Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Larry Robinson as the 12th president of the historically Black institution in Tallahassee. FAMU interim president Larry Robinson The selection of Robinson, w...
