Panel Backs University’s Handling of Misconduct Complaints :

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A special committee has found that the University of Rochester properly dealt with sexual misconduct allegations against a professor and did not retaliate against faculty who brought the complaints.

The committee led by former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White released the results of a three-month investigation Thursday.

The probe was undertaken by the university after a group of faculty members and a graduate student filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The panel found that while Professor T. Florian Jaeger’s behavior, including sexual relationships with students, was offensive and harmful to some, the university was right to find that he didn’t violate university policy or create a hostile work environment.

Neither the university nor Jaeger immediately responded to requests for comment.