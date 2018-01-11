Charges: Columbia U. Exec Took Kickbacks, Gave Financial Aid - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Charges: Columbia U. Exec Took Kickbacks, Gave Financial Aid

January 11, 2018 | :
Email
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint


by Associated Press


NEW YORK — A former Columbia University financial aid official pocketed at least $350,000 by carrying out a decades-long scheme that dished out hundreds of thousands of dollars in financial aid in exchange for kickbacks from three students, authorities said in court papers released Thursday after the four women were arrested.

Melanie Williams-Bethea, director of financial aid at Teachers College until last May, was charged with running the scam since 2008 with students she knew socially.

A criminal complaint in Manhattan federal court said she had vacationed with one of the students in the Dominican Republic, Hawaii, New Orleans and Anguilla, and that they took a cruise together in the Caribbean in 2011.

On its web page, Teachers College described itself as the “first and largest graduate school of education in the United States” with more than 5,000 students studying health, education, leadership and psychology.

Williams-Bethea, of Queens, was awaiting a court appearance. It was not immediately clear who would represent her against charges including conspiracy, bribery and fraud in connection with federal student aid.

Authorities said in court papers that Williams-Bethea made at least $350,000 in the scheme while each of the students received hundreds of thousands of dollars in unjustified awards, typically tens of thousands of dollars at a time.

The complaint said one student received nearly $1 million in stipends, scholarships and loans over a period of years — not all of it legitimately.

It said the school fired her after discovering the alleged wrongdoing.

A message requesting comment from Columbia was not immediately returned.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President
University of Central Florida
Clinical Assistant Professor of Costume Technology
Arizona State University
Call for applications: full-time faculty
Rhode Island School of Design
Full Time Faculty Positions
Red Rocks Community College
Associate or Full Professor in Irish History
New York University Arts and Science
Dean - College of Engineering
South Dakota State University
Assistant/Associate/Full Professor
Oregon State University, College of Education
Associate Director, Writing in the Sciences & Engineering
New York University Arts and Science

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Emerging Scholars
Issue Date: 01/25/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 01/04/2018

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/08/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 01/18/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Has your institution achieved transparency in stating its annual cost of attendance?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>